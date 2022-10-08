 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creek County Democratic Party meeting set Oct. 20 in Sapulpa

The Creek County Democratic Party will hold its last meeting of the year next Thursday, Oct. 20, at La Margarita, 1215 New Sapulpa Road.

Guest speakers will be Arnold Hamilton, editor of the Oklahoma Observer, and University of Tulsa law school professor Warigia Bowman, who is running for a seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

There is no charge to attend the meeting, but dinner will be available for $10. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin about 6:40.

