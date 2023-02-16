A Tulsa woman died early Wednesday following a traffic accident about a mile south of Sand Springs.

Virginia McGlothlin, 60, was a passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax that collided with a 2013 Honda Pilot on Oklahoma 97 at 61st Street just after 7:15 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 17-year-old driver of the Trax failed to yield at a stop sign.

McGlothlin and the teenage driver were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Sapulpa and Tulsa, respectively, and McGlothlin later died, troopers reported. The teenager was admitted and was stable, troopers reported.

Troopers said the Honda driver, Danielle Wylie, 34, of Sapulpa, and her 8-year-old passenger were also hospitalized in Tulsa.

The collision remains under investigation, according to the preliminary crash report. It’s unclear whether those involved were wearing seat belts.