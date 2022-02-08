Crash anniversary: Tulsa County deputy looks back on four surgeries and a year of recovery

The obvious question, considering his significant injuries, is whether he still will be able to do the work.

“I feel like I am physically fully capable of returning to law enforcement,” said Casey, who was a Tulsa County detention officer for six years before spending six years as a deputy.

“There are some minor mobility issues, but those issues are something that I’m just going to have to remember that are there,” he said. “That way they don’t catch me by surprise.”

Similarly, he expects to be able to return to his Guard service, although he anticipates that he will first have to go before a medical review board that will assess his fitness.

Casey, now 33, served a yearlong deployment in which he spent three months stateside in training and nine months in Afghanistan as a combat engineer whose mission was to look for improvised explosive devices.

“I’ve always felt the best thing for me to do is to help other people,” he said. “And the Guard as well as Tulsa County are my ways or my outlets to help people.”

And he said he would volunteer for the same stranded-motorist mission today if needed.