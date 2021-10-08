CPHS students are teachers for a day at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

But it’s hard to know who received the bigger gift, she said — the younger students who got a great lesson delivered by their older peers, the older students who gained hands-on experience in what might become their chosen career field, or the adults in the room who marveled over the exchanges and interactions between the two groups of students.

“It was Mr. Watkins who remarked about the younger kids: ‘Just look at their eyes. They’re holding onto every word’” from the older students, Webster said.

“You could see it in their eyes and in their participation,” she said, adding that it was extra exciting to see students who had been in her classroom just a few short years ago now speaking with ease and confidence about complicated subjects.

The afternoon was a “trial run,” of sorts, the first time the HOSA group has taken its show on the road, Webster said, but repeats seem likely, based on the program’s success.

She added that it was a great way to expose the younger children early to the potential health careers that could await them.

“In our setting, they may have never even thought about that before,” she said.