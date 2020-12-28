CPHS' Sean Kuehn returns to state Student Advisory Council

Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn will once again take part on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

On Monday, Kuehn was named as one of 97 Oklahoma high school students selected to join the 2021 committee. Kuehn is a second-year member of Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council, which is in its sixth consecutive year of existence and has been convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.

“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders.”