CPHS' Sean Kuehn returns to state Student Advisory Council

CPHS' Sean Kuehn returns to state Student Advisory Council

Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn will once again take part on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

On Monday, Kuehn was named as one of 97 Oklahoma high school students selected to join the 2021 committee. Kuehn is a second-year member of Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council, which is in its sixth consecutive year of existence and has been convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.

“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders.”

The 2020 Student Advisory Council last met virtually in June, where students voiced their challenges about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism impacts the classroom experience. Other past discussion topics have included the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs and how trauma can impede student success. Feedback from the Council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning (ICAP).

Recommended by their district superintendents, the students hail from across Oklahoma and represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. The first virtual meeting of the Student Advisory Council is scheduled for Jan. 26.

