CPHS manufacturing team places third with project

A team of three Charles Page High School manufacturing students placed third last week in the Community Service competition at the SkillsUSA State Conference.

The team, consisting of juniors Conner Shipman and Alex Arnold with Zach Edwards, a freshman, created a manufacturing assembly line to build dragster race kits for Pratt Elementary School students involved in an after-school program.

The youngsters then assembled and colored their dragsters and raced one another.

The SkillsUSA State Conference took place April 24-26 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

The CareerTech program brings students from across the state together to compete in a variety of events in the career technology field, said Steve Biggs, who teaches the high school’s Foundations of Manufacturing class for Tulsa Tech.

The event also offers students leadership training and other activities.

Biggs said the Sandite team was judged on a short presentation as well as a portfolio in which they documented their manufacturing process.

