CPHS grad has climbed the ladder at OSU, but Kyle Wray is still a Sandite at heart

Kyle Wray might have traded Sandite gold for Oklahoma State orange, but little else has changed about his hometown loyalty, even as he has moved on to bigger things.

Wray, a 1985 graduate of Charles Page High School, recently was named the interim senior vice president for executive affairs at Oklahoma State University, meaning he will serve as a chief strategic adviser to new OSU President Kayse Shrum.

“Any good fortune that I’ve had my career, including this latest promotion at Oklahoma State, I can attribute to people in Sand Springs, Oklahoma,” Wray said recently. “I owe all of it to them.”

Growing up, “it seemed like there were always people who wanted to help — either in school or any of the sports that I played,” he said. “That’s probably defined Sand Springs for me better than anything else: a group of people who wanted to help their young people.

“And I’m a product of that. That has sort of guided me, and it’s a principle that I follow.”

It’s a principle that initially led him away from Sand Springs, to Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City for his undergraduate degree and — although he didn’t realize it at first — his life’s work.