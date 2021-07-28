CPHS grad has climbed the ladder at OSU, but Kyle Wray is still a Sandite at heart

Kyle Wray might have traded Sandite gold for Oklahoma State orange, but little else has changed about his hometown loyalty, even as he has moved on to bigger things.
Wray, a 1985 graduate of Charles Page High School, recently was named the interim senior vice president for executive affairs at Oklahoma State University, meaning he will serve as a chief strategic adviser to new OSU President Kayse Shrum.
“Any good fortune that I’ve had my career, including this latest promotion at Oklahoma State, I can attribute to people in Sand Springs, Oklahoma,” Wray said recently. “I owe all of it to them.”
Growing up, “it seemed like there were always people who wanted to help — either in school or any of the sports that I played,” he said. “That’s probably defined Sand Springs for me better than anything else: a group of people who wanted to help their young people.
“And I’m a product of that. That has sort of guided me, and it’s a principle that I follow.”
It’s a principle that initially led him away from Sand Springs, to Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City for his undergraduate degree and — although he didn’t realize it at first — his life’s work.
“I had a president at Oklahoma Christian sort of come and tell me that my alma mater needed me, and I didn’t know anything about higher ed at the time and certainly not administration, but I’m a people person,” and the work seemed to fit.
Wray stayed at Oklahoma Christian for a decade, obtaining his master’s degree in higher education leadership from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, along the way, and leaving the college as its vice president for enrollment and marketing.
He began working at OSU in the fall of 2004, starting out as the director of university marketing and later becoming the special assistant to then-President David Schmidly.
In 2009, Wray became the assistant vice president for enrollment and marketing, and two years later, he became the vice president for enrollment and brand management for OSU.
In his new role — which is expected to be made permanent when the OSU/A&M Board of Regents votes on the appointment at its Sept. 10 meeting — Wray will be directly involved with a wide range of activities and initiatives supporting the university’s strategic plan.
“It’ll be varied,” he said. “Certainly duties as assigned, but I’ll be working a lot with the operational side of campus, the OSU Foundation, OSU athletics (and) the strategic side on what our goals and objectives are.”
Wray also will direct the interactions with OSU system officials and work in support of the president’s plans with the OSU/A&M regents, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and other stakeholders.
“Even in the last two weeks I see a different view, and that’s a good thing,” he said recently.
Family is also a good thing for Wray, whose two grown daughters — Summer Warren of Guthrie and Kimberly Burgess of Edmond — “are the loves of my life.”
His mother, Connie Wray, still calls Sand Springs home, as do his sister, Cathy, her partner, Tracy, and their two children.
Wray said his family moved to Sand Springs when he was “just a little kid.”
“I get back to Sand Springs quite a bit. It is truly home for me,” he said, adding that he fondly remembers going to the library with his mother.
“I learned at an early age that if you’re going to lead, you have to read,” he said.
Wray also recalled the “instrumental” teaching and guidance of two special teachers, Tommy and Leah Gann.
“Tommy taught math and was a coach of mine,” he said. “I played football, baseball and basketball and had a lot of coaches who invested in me, and Tommy was at the top of that list.
“Leah taught biology,” he said, adding, “They taught you way more off of the field and outside of the classroom about who to be.”
Wray is the type of person to be grateful for those who helped him along the way.
“There’ll be a lot of people who read this story that I didn’t name that I’m thankful for,” he said. “You can’t ever replace what they gave to me.
“I think about Sand Springs just about every day of my life.”