Choosing the most elite from a group of elite educators is never easy.

But selecting Sand Springs Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 was especially hard, said Shawn Beard, the district’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

“This was a very difficult year,” he said. “We had a really solid set of five finalists to choose from.”

But what is a competition without a winner?

This year’s Teacher of the Year is Jessica Sprague, who teaches engineering in the Project Lead the Way program at Charles Page High School.

Sprague, who is in her 12th year as an educator and her sixth with Sand Springs Public Schools, was chosen from among what Superintendent Sherry Durkee called “a good cross-section of what we represent as a district.”

“It doesn’t get better than Jessica Sprague,” Durkee said. “She is amazing.”

For her part, Sprague said the honor was unexpected.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I just know I work with so many lovely colleagues, and I know how much they do.

“My world is small here at the high school, so getting a glimpse into my other friends who work at all different grade levels, that was so exciting to see, and I just think there was no bad pick in the group.”

The other four finalists — Site Teachers of the Year at their schools — were Katy Edmonson, who teaches eighth-grade ELA at Clyde Boyd Middle School; Melissa Nelson, who teaches third grade at Pratt Elementary School; Madison Orme, who teaches prekindergarten at the Early Childhood Education Center; and Stephenie Sivadon, who oversees Title 1 reading and math at Limestone Technology Academy.

The other seven Site Teachers of the Year are Amber Alexander, Garfield STEAM Academy; Reanna Barr, Angus Valley Elementary School; Taylor Grippando, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; Neely Horn, Page Academy and Tulsa Boys’ Home; Kay Jackson, Sixth Grade Center; Kaitlyn Knowlton, Charles Page Freshman Academy; and Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy.

Principal Stan Trout said Sprague’s recognition “just indicates that we have some tremendous teachers at Charles Page High School. Every year I’m impressed that our teachers select one of their colleagues — well — who represents everything good about CPHS. I’m super proud of Jessica.”

Trout recalled Sprague’s hiring for the engineering position, likening it to “one of the easiest decision in the history of decisions.”

“She’s tremendous in everything she does,” he said.

Beard, who functioned as the emcee for Monday’s presentation, explained the arduous annual Teacher of the Year process to the crowd.

Faculty at each school building select a nominee for the school’s Site Teacher of the Year.

Then, a committee made up of district administrators, teachers from each site and school board members confirms those 12, all of whom are required to have had three years of experience teaching in Sand Springs Public Schools and must be planning to teach in the district for the next year.

An extensive vetting process follows, with the committee ultimately selecting five finalists for the district’s next Teacher of the Year, Beard said. The finalists are interviewed by the selection committee, and then the winner is chosen.

Each site teacher honoree prepares a short video presentation, and the videos of the five finalists were shown Monday.

Sprague said in her video that her goal as an educator “is to provide a setting where students can build relationships through communication, collaboration, outreach and networking. I’m passionate about providing students with opportunities to practice and master skills that will guide them towards being a kind and productive citizen.”

In introducing her video, Beard noted that Sprague began with the Sand Springs district as an elementary school teacher and then was a science teacher before becoming the high school’s Project Lead the Way engineering teacher.

Of those older students, Sprague said in her video: “I fully realize that these students will be working alongside us in the very near future. They will be our neighbors, our friends, our service men and women, our caretakers and the parents of the next generation of amazing human beings.”

She added that “teaching engineering and working on projects that have a direct connection to daily life is absolutely thrilling. But working with our future is a privilege and an honor that I do not take lightly.”

In an interview after the ceremony, Sprague acknowledged that the world is a bit of a hard place for teachers these days.

“It is a little tough,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of negative speak, a lot of down talk, and I think the more that we can just show all the good — show the good — then we can squash a little bit of that negativity.”

Over the next year, with her newly minted title, Sprague's goal will be simply to “keep doing more — keep getting our kids out in the community to do projects that have a lot of buy-in for them and a lot of buy-in for our community members who want to come and see and be more a part of what we do every day here at Sand Springs Public Schools,” she said.

Durkee said “doing more” is exactly what makes Sprague successful.

“She has so much compassion, and she takes on whatever she needs to take on to make it happen. And for her it’s all about the kids,” she said. “She’s just the cherry on top of the cake to make it all happen for Sand Springs Public Schools. We are so proud of her.”

Durkee said all 12 Site Teachers of the Year “are amazing. The top five are also amazing.”

“And then you get to the decision,” she said, “and it’s just such a blessing and a celebration.”