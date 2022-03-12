CPHS band hosting mattress fundraiser April 9

Students often are warned not to sleep at school, but for one day only, Charles Page High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom.

The band will host a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Thirty mattress styles will be on display in all sizes for customers to try, and adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets, CordaRoy’s Convertible chairs and mattress protectors will be available, as well.

Brands such as Simmons Beautyrest, Wellsville and Southerland will be available and will come with full factory warranties. The mattresses are made to order and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is also available.

Custom Fundraising Solutions introduced the mattress fundraiser in 2005. The company now works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide, allowing schools to raise thousands of dollars in just one day.

For information about the sale, go online to bit.ly/beds4charlespage22 or contact Chris Bropst at 918-361-6992 or chris.brobst@cfsbeds.com.

