COVID's long-term effects are economic, too, Sand Springs Community Services exec says

  • 0

With COVID-19 numbers in something of a lull, doctors are turning much of their attention to “long COVID” — the long-term effects the virus leaves some patients facing.

Nathan Woodmansee, executive director of Sand Springs Community Services, feels like his agency and its clientele are also facing long COVID of a sort — the long-term, trickle-down economic effects left in the virus’ wake.

“We still maintain a fund that is specifically set aside for folks that might have had new losses as a result of having COVID in the recent months,” he said.

“The frequency of requests related to COVID has certainly diminished, but we’re seeing an uptick in instability related to what COVID has done to our economy.”

Woodmansee said there’s more of a housing crisis now than before COVID, and it’s coupled with increases in the costs of all manner of goods, utilities and fuel.

For example, a low-income senior adult might have Social Security as a primary income. The person’s rent might increase from $650 to $850, but the income isn’t increasing.

“It literally can price them into homelessness,” he said. “This scenario is happening in our town.

“We’re thankful that we have funds to assist with those purposes, but the types of funds that are available are different and, frankly, less than direct COVID” funding sources, he said.

“We certainly welcome financial partners that allow us to continue to do the work that we’re doing,” he said.

“In addition, we are still welcoming clothing donations and food donations. While we do receive them regularly, we’re also distributing them regularly.”

Woodmansee said a recent reconfiguring of space in the building SSCS occupies has allowed the agency to expand its clothing room, which, in turn, will allow the food program to expand, as well.

He noted that Sand Springs has seen three consistent years of significant increases in requests for assistance, starting in 2019 with the devastating flood, then the following two years of pandemic-related need.

“What we’re seeing now is that those numbers are kind of returning to preflood, pre-COVID numbers,” Woodmansee said.

“But what the economy has done is made every request very unique, requiring quite a bit more discernment” and out-of-the-box thinking on the part of Sand Springs Community Services staff members and volunteers.

“It’s a more normal level of need, but it’s complicated” by requests that are based on complex, multifaceted situations, he said.

Of the roughly 8,500 households in Sand Springs, SSCS still serves about 1,000 households in a given year.

But the needs are changing. For instance, Woodmansee said, job assistance requests are making up a bigger share.

Standby Personnel arrives at SSCS every weekday morning at 4:30 a.m. with a 15-passenger van with the intent of filling it up with day laborers, who will go out to job sites and earn $10 or more per hour with same-day pay, he said.

Although the “COVID lull” is a welcome respite from the protocols that severely limited contact with clients, Woodmansee said, the agency is working hard to stay ahead of a still-fluid situation.

“We’re gearing up for this may be the way things are for a good long time post-pandemic,” he said. “We’re preparing for that to be potentially worse overall than the pandemic itself.”

news@sandspringsleader.com

Sand Springs Community Services

What: The agency, which opened its doors in 1928, helps eligible families in crisis meet basic needs, such as food, clothing, hygiene items, IDs and birth certificates for employment purposes, bus passes, and financial assistance for rent and utilities.

Where: Sand Springs Community Services operates on the second floor of the Old Central Elementary School Building at 114 W. Fourth St. The handicap-accessible entry is through the arches at Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue, and there is an elevator.

Hours: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday or by appointment at other times. Walk-ins are allowed, but calling ahead is welcomed.

Take: Photo ID and proof of residency.

Eligibility: Anyone living in the 74063 ZIP code; anyone living in the 74127 ZIP code who receives a Sand Springs water bill; families from anywhere who have children enrolled in Sand Springs Public Schools.

For more: 918-245-5183 or sscsok.org.

C'mon down to Margaritaville

It’s time to pull out those Hawaiian shirts for Margaritaville, the annual summer fundraiser benefiting Sand Springs Community Services.

Friday's event, which provides about 5% of the agency’s annual revenue, features a fun evening of food, music, prizes — and margaritas, of course, as well as other adult and nonalcoholic beverages.

Nathan Woodmansee, executive director of Sand Springs Community Services, said this year’s gathering will be somewhat bittersweet because of the absence of longtime supporters Dave and Jeanie Kvach after Dave Kvach suffered a serious bicycle accident in April in which he broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed.

“They were kind of the force behind the fundraiser,” Woodmansee said, “so we’re doing this in their honor, in the spirit in which it was intended, and to honor their efforts in the past.”

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bright Morning Farm, 5802 S. 145th West Ave.

Guests will enjoy dinner catered by the Rib Crib while chilling out to the tunes of a steel drum band.

Tables for eight cost $550; individual tickets cost $70. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.

To reserve your beach chair or for more information, call Sand Springs Community Services at 918-245-5183.

