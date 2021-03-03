COVID shots: Slots available Friday for Sand Springs, Berryhill, Keystone school employees

As many as 450 employees of Sand Springs, Berryhill and Keystone public schools will receive their COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at Charles Page High School, Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the school board Monday evening.

The Tulsa Health Department and Total Wellness have teamed up to offer the vaccinations.

Sand Springs Public Schools will host the event, and as of Monday, about 300 Sand Springs district employees had signed up, Durkee said. Berryhill had registered about 75 people, she added.

Recipients will be given the Moderna vaccine and will be scheduled to return for their second dose on April 2, she said.

“We’ve gotten really good feedback,” Durkee said. “Our teachers are pretty excited about, No. 1, getting it and, secondly, about having it convenient.”

Durkee said a recent survey showed that about 60 percent of the district’s 600 employees were interested in getting the vaccine.

About 60 Sand Springs Public Schools employees who were eligible in the Phase 1 priority group received their COVID-19 vaccinations in January through a partnership with the Oklahoma Caring Van, she said.