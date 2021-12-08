COVID infections up significantly in Sand Springs and across metro area

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Sand Springs for the reporting period ending Wednesday, but infections were up significantly in the city and across the metro area as a whole.

Sand Springs saw an increase of 54 new COVID infections during the seven-day reporting period, bringing the current case number to 100, according to the data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health released Wednesday morning by City Manager Mike Carter’s Office.

That’s more than double the previous seven days’ case count of 46, and it more than doubles the city’s active infection rate — to 0.5% of the population from 0.23% in the previous seven days.

Sand Springs’ COVID death toll remains at 109.

Across the Tulsa metro area, however, deaths rose by 26 for the reporting period, including 19 in Tulsa, two each in Broken Arrow, Owasso and Skiatook, and one in Collinsville, the data show.

Each of the 10 municipalities in the metro area saw a double-digit increase or greater in COVID infections during the seven-day period, the data indicate.