COVID infections up significantly in Sand Springs and across metro area

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Sand Springs for the reporting period ending Wednesday, but infections were up significantly in the city and across the metro area as a whole.
Sand Springs saw an increase of 54 new COVID infections during the seven-day reporting period, bringing the current case number to 100, according to the data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health released Wednesday morning by City Manager Mike Carter’s Office.
That’s more than double the previous seven days’ case count of 46, and it more than doubles the city’s active infection rate — to 0.5% of the population from 0.23% in the previous seven days.
Sand Springs’ COVID death toll remains at 109.
Across the Tulsa metro area, however, deaths rose by 26 for the reporting period, including 19 in Tulsa, two each in Broken Arrow, Owasso and Skiatook, and one in Collinsville, the data show.
Each of the 10 municipalities in the metro area saw a double-digit increase or greater in COVID infections during the seven-day period, the data indicate.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department is again urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the new omicron variant spreads in the U.S. and as COVID cases in Oklahoma have nearly doubled in only a week.
The state’s seven-day average for new cases hit 1,245 on Monday, up 83% from 679 only seven days earlier. The delta wave’s peak reached 2,806 in late August.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed noted in a statement Monday that the omicron variant has been identified in at least 17 states, though not yet in Oklahoma.
“We urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated, and for those who are fully vaccinated and eligible, get a booster dose for additional protection as we continue to learn more about the transmissibility of this new variant,” he said.
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.”
Reed also encouraged Oklahomans who feel sick with COVID symptoms to get tested to help slow the virus’ spread and detect variants.
“As the winter holidays approach, we recommend Oklahomans follow the precautions that we know protect against severe illness, including the 3 W’s (wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance) and vaccination,” he said.
“Doing so is a good way to give yourself peace of mind that you can gather and celebrate with loved ones without the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.”