COVID infections in state, SSPS continue to decline

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending March 26, reported March 31

New cases, seven-day average: 58 (down from 66 the previous week)

New cases, week ending March 26: 403 (down from 459 the previous week)

Active cases: 850 (down from 1,117 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,033,258 (up from 1,031,448 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,520 (up from 15,383 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Sand Springs Public Schools:

No new infections at any of the district’s 10 school sites reported for week ending April 1.

