COVID infections decline steeply across Sand Springs Public Schools

COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools fell by 40.5% for the week ending Sept. 17, data from the district show.

Infections increased at only two school sites — Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, up by two cases to 12, and Limestone Technology Academy, up by one case to three.

Three school sites saw decreases in infections, and the declines were substantial.

Angus Valley Elementary School reported only two cases, down 11 from the week before; the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School was down 16 infections from the previous week, to 10; and the Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School reported nine infections, a decrease of six from the week before.

There was no change in the number of infections at three sites. The Early Childhood Education Center reported two infections, Garfield Elementary School reported five, and Pratt Elementary School reported 1.

Page Academy and the Virtual Academy both continued to report zero cases for the third consecutive week.

The news looks even better in terms of positivity percentage. Only Northwoods was above 2% — at 2.3% — and only Garfield and Limestone were greater than 0.9% — at 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively.