COVID deaths still climbing in Sand Springs, state, even as infection rates continue to fall

The city's active infections were down by 58 cases for the current period from the previous week, but health experts have long noted that death rates lag behind active infection rates, and they predicted this week that high numbers of deaths will continue for some time to come.

The city's current infection rate is 0.83%, which is higher than the area average of 0.63%, the data show.

Collinsville is the only municipality in the Tulsa metro area with a current infection rate greater than 1%; its rate is 2.42%, records indicate.

Collinsville also has the area's highest total infection rate at 49.5% — one of every two people in the town has or has had COVID-19.

In Sand Springs, one in every four people — or about 24% of residents — has or has had COVID-19, data show.

But despite high infection and death numbers, the state's vaccination rates continue to be low.