COVID deaths still climbing in Sand Springs, state, even as infection rates continue to fall

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline, death rates continue to climb nationally, statewide and here in Sand Springs.
Federal public health officials announced a week ago that the U.S. had reached a grim milestone: One in every 500 Americans had died of COVID-19.
Oklahoma health experts said this week that the state is on the precipice of its own somber benchmark: One in every 400 Oklahomans soon will have died of the virus.
And also this week, the deaths of four more residents of Sand Springs were reported, bringing the city’s pandemic death toll to 93, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the seven-day period ending Sept. 22.
That means one out of every 214 Sand Springs residents has died from COVID-19. Six weeks ago, the number was one out of every 255, the state Health Department reported.
The city's active infections were down by 58 cases for the current period from the previous week, but health experts have long noted that death rates lag behind active infection rates, and they predicted this week that high numbers of deaths will continue for some time to come.
The city's current infection rate is 0.83%, which is higher than the area average of 0.63%, the data show.
Collinsville is the only municipality in the Tulsa metro area with a current infection rate greater than 1%; its rate is 2.42%, records indicate.
Collinsville also has the area's highest total infection rate at 49.5% — one of every two people in the town has or has had COVID-19.
In Sand Springs, one in every four people — or about 24% of residents — has or has had COVID-19, data show.
But despite high infection and death numbers, the state's vaccination rates continue to be low.
About 56% of Oklahomans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with only 46.6% being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s latest epidemiology report.
“We’ve known 650,000 Americans have died of this disease, the third-leading cause of death in the country, a preventable disease, and still people aren’t getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health. “It's a little bit hard to explain.
“I'm not sure that the death statistics are enough to convince people.”
Like many in the health sector, Bratzler isn’t sure what would be enough to convince people of the need to be vaccinated. But he’s sure about the consequences of inaction.
“We need to treat this as a public health problem, not a policy problem or a political issue,” he said. “It’s just a virus. … It spreads easily from one person to another.
“It doesn’t care what your color is, what your race is, what your religion is, what your political affiliation — it doesn’t care,” he said.
“It just infects people, and in some people, they get very, very sick, and they die of the disease.”