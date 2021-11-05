COVID cases rise by 10 at Limestone Elementary and SSPS overall

COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools rose to 21 this week, the district reported Friday.

It’s the highest COVID case number the district has seen since the week ending Oct. 8 — when infections stood at 24 — and an increase of 10 cases over last week.

Limestone Technology Academy saw cases rise from two last week to 12 this week, an increase of 500%, according to data the school district posted on its website Friday evening.

Elsewhere across the district, the numbers were relatively stable and relatively low, with no more than three infections at any site, the data show.

Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, Pratt Elementary School and the Page Academy fell by one case each; Charles Page High School/the Freshman Academy increased by one infection; the Sixth Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School increased by two cases; and infections were static at the Early Childhood Education Center, Angus Valley Elementary School, Garfield STEAM Academy and the Virtual Academy.

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive COVID cases at a given school site — was less than 0% at eight sites and 1.2% at the Early Childhood Education Center.