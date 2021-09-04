COVID-case spike in Sand Springs Public Schools levels off significantly

Sand Springs Public Schools on Friday reported 74 cases of COVID-19 across all of its school sites for the week, a net increase of 11 over the previous week.
That 17.4% increase in cases for the third week of school is a substantial improvement over the increase between the first and second weeks of classes, when cases rose from 28 to 63 — a 125% increase.
Two schools saw increases of one case each. Three schools saw decreases of one case each. Two sites stayed even.
The Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School saw a decline of three cases over the previous week.
But Angus Valley Elementary School saw an increase of four cases, from 13 to 17, and the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School saw a sharp uptick of 11 new COVID cases, from eight last week to 19 this week.
The highest percentage of positive cases was at Angus Valley, at 3.7%, followed by Pratt, at 2.1%.
District Dialogue
Meanwhile, the district aired its September District Dialogue program Thursday night on its YouTube channel, and the school system’s handling of the pandemic was the topic.
A panel made up of Superintendent Sherry Durkee; Kristin Arnold, assistant superintendent for student services and human resources; Shawn Beard, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning; district nurse Janell Wright; and Virtual Academy Director Jay Rotert discussed what has changed since last school year and what hasn’t.
The biggest change from 2020-21 is that, for the moment, masks are optional districtwide.
In May, the Oklahoma Legislature approved and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658, which barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks at school.
The issue is highly fluid at the moment, however, after an Oklahoma County judge on Wednesday issued a temporary injunction that, when in effect, will halt implementation of the law.
That ruling is expected to go into effect early this coming week and essentially would allow districts to implement mask mandates again if they choose to.
Durkee pointed out during the District Dialogue program — which was prerecorded Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the injunction was reported — that even if a mask mandate were in place, mask use would be somewhat optional because any policy would be required to offer exemptions based on medical or religious objections or “strong personal preference.”
Also, any mask mandate would not be able to differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, she said.
If the Sand Springs district were to implement a mask mandate, a parent or guardian with accepted objections would be required to submit an “opt-out form.”
“This (court action) will lend itself to our district leadership doing a second look at our protocol,” Durkee said, while cautioning that “we also need to fully understand exactly what this temporary injunction does.”
Mitigation strategies
Meanwhile, the district continues to rely on several mitigation strategies to keep the virus at bay, she said.
These include continued cleaning and sanitizing as appropriate; using “cohorts” in elementary schools to prevent students from mingling with students in other grades and other classes; seating charts in classes and on buses to help with contact tracing; and parental notification and even classroom notification of close contacts after positive cases are reported.
Students who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being asked to serve an elective quarantine of 10 days.
Arnold noted that some teachers have requested that students in their classes wear masks. Those teachers could have underlying health concerns for making the request, she said, and any affected students and parents have been notified.
Durkee also asked parents to join school officials in embracing a “paradigm shift” in determining when potentially ill students should stay home or be sent home from school.
She discussed a chart the district is using in which a student is assessed by symptoms. If one or more symptoms from the first column is present or if three or more symptoms from the second column are present, a student should be sent home or kept home from school and tested for COVID-19.
Wright noted that fever — traditionally a common determining factor of student illness — has not been seen with a number of positive cases and therefore should not be the bottom line in deciding whether a child should be in class.
“The biggest mitigation strategy … is not bringing COVID into the schools,” Durkee said.
She added that “two weeks of data is not really enough to make strong recommendations at this point, but just know that we are keeping that data.”
Distance learning
The panel also addressed a couple of questions submitted by parents in advance. One wanted to know what the considerations are for shifting schools to distance learning.
Stressing the importance of flexibility, Durkee said, “We’re taking it a class at a time.”
She listed three primary considerations: Can we staff the classrooms, and, if so, what does student attendance look like?
And then, any decision would need to be made in collaboration with site leaders and other district departments, such as transportation, nutrition, janitorial services, etc., where great numbers of absences also could make it impossible to keep things running properly.
Durkee said one third-grade class at Angus Valley shifted to distance learning this week and will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday.
Another submitted question concerned ventilation at schools.
Durkee said Angus Valley is the only school with portable air cleaners, which actually were funded pre-COVID through a grant.
All school sites have adjusted controls on HVAC units, however, to allow for the maximum amount of outside air coming in, she said.
Durkee added that the district has begun replacing its older HVAC units.
Virtual Academy
Rotert spoke about the growth in Virtual Academy enrollment among elementary school students since the start of the school year.
He said the year began with seven elementary students enrolled, but after only two weeks, 58 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade are enrolled at the Virtual Academy.
Two new teachers have been added at the Virtual Academy to handle the additional students, Rotert said.
In closing, Durkee commended those in the community who are choosing to self-quarantine due to a close contact.
“It’s a very healthy mitigation strategy to make sure that we’re keeping the doors open,” she said.
“I am a firm believer, especially for our younger students, that in-person instruction is the best way to learn,” Durkee said.
“We’re just asking you to help us keep our doors open. Keep your kids home if they’re sick, and do what you can to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”