COVID-case spike in Sand Springs Public Schools levels off significantly

Mitigation strategies

Meanwhile, the district continues to rely on several mitigation strategies to keep the virus at bay, she said.

These include continued cleaning and sanitizing as appropriate; using “cohorts” in elementary schools to prevent students from mingling with students in other grades and other classes; seating charts in classes and on buses to help with contact tracing; and parental notification and even classroom notification of close contacts after positive cases are reported.

Students who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being asked to serve an elective quarantine of 10 days.

Arnold noted that some teachers have requested that students in their classes wear masks. Those teachers could have underlying health concerns for making the request, she said, and any affected students and parents have been notified.

Durkee also asked parents to join school officials in embracing a “paradigm shift” in determining when potentially ill students should stay home or be sent home from school.