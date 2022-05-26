 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For week ending May 21, reported May 26

New cases, seven-day average: 264 (up from 198 the previous week)

New cases, week ending May 21:

1,845 (up from 1,388 the previous week)

Active cases: 3,437 (up from 2,621 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,048,017 (up from 1,045,574 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,090 (up from 16,050 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

