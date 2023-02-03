All but 18 counties in the state remain at the red, or high, level for community transmission for the week ending Jan. 28, including both Tulsa and Osage counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This means that the virus is spreading easily, although it is an improvement from the previous week, when all but 12 counties were in the highest transmission category.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients, shows 11 counties as orange, or of high concern. The rest of the state is shown as green or yellow, meaning low and medium concern.

Tulsa County is represented as green, while Osage County is shown as yellow.

Deaths in the state increased by 52 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Jan. 28:

New weekly cases: 3,569 (down from 3,673 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 510 (down from 525 the previous week)

Active cases: 7,613 (up from 7,569 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 77 (up from 76 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,274,911 (up from 1,270,476 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,704 (up from 17,652 the previous week)