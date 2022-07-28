COVID-19: Virus at or near all-time high in U.S. wastewater, expert says

The latest COVID-19 surge is continuing across Oklahoma and the United States.

The omicron subvariant was responsible for more than 82% of U.S. cases last week, according to data released Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospital- and lab-based testing is at record lows, and at-home tests typically aren't reported to public health departments, so testing is an unreliable gauge of disease concentration, experts say.

However, COVID is at or near all-time highs in wastewater sheds across the country, Dr. Alexandria Boehm, professor at the Department of Environmental and Civil Engineering at Stanford University, told Fortune magazine on Tuesday.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending July 23, reported July 28:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,482 (up from 1,366 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 10,373 (up from 9,561 the previous week)

Active cases: 20,590 (up from 18,740 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,116,446 (up from 1,104,118 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,252

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention