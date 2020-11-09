COVID-19 update: Sand Springs logs 779 cases, 657 recoveries and seven deaths

Sand Springs has 122 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Nov. 9, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 779 total coronavirus cases with 657 recoveries and seven deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 32nd in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Ponca City (785) and Taft (783) and above Mustang (772) and Broken Bow (702).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 138,455 confirmed cases, with 116,882 recoveries and 1,444 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

