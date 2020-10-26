COVID-19 update: Sand Springs logs 656 cases, 581 recoveries and six deaths

Sand Springs has 75 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Oct. 26, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 656 total coronavirus cases and 581 recoveries. The city has also logged six virus-related deaths.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs currently ranks 31st in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Ardmore (678) and Mustang (659) and above Ponca City (655) and Ada (647).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 117,399 confirmed cases, with 100,357 recoveries and 1,251 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

