COVID-19 update: Sand Springs logs 1,595 cases, 1,371 recoveries and 14 deaths

Sand Springs has 210 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Dec. 14, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a 31-person decrease from the prior week. Sand Springs did have two additional deaths since the Dec. 7 report.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 1,595 total coronavirus cases with 1,371 recoveries and 14 deaths since March.

According to Monday’s numbers, it second consecutive week Sand Springs has seen a decrease in active cases on a week-to-week basis.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 26th in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Ardmore (1,629) and El Reno (1,609) and above Jenks with (1,577) and Sapulpa (1,542).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 239,767 confirmed cases, with 202,532 recoveries and 2,072 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.