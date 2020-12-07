COVID-19 update: Sand Springs logs 1,471 cases, 1,218 recoveries and 12 deaths

Sand Springs has 241 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Dec. 7, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a 15-person decrease from the prior week. Sand Springs had one additional death since the Nov. 30 report.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 1,471 total coronavirus cases with 1,218 recoveries and 12 deaths since March.

According to Monday’s numbers, it marks the first time in several weeks Sand Springs has seen a decrease in active cases on a week-to-week basis.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 24th in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Ponca City (1,568) and El Reno (1,477) and above McAlester and Jenks with 1,468 each.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 218,389 confirmed cases, with 184,736 recoveries and 1,911 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

