COVID-19 update: Sand Springs logs 1,312 cases, 1,045 recoveries and 11 deaths
OSDH COVID MAP

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System. It is a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level.

Sand Springs has 256 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Nov. 30, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a 35-person decrease from the prior week. Sand Springs had no additional deaths since the Nov. 23 numbers.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 1,312 total coronavirus cases with 1,045 recoveries and 11 deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 28th in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below El Reno (1,333) and Taft (1,315) and above Sapulpa (1,277) and Chickasha (1,228).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 197,745 confirmed cases, with 163,727 recoveries and 1,743 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

