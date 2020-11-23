COVID-19 update: Sand Springs logs 1,161 cases, 859 recoveries and 11 deaths

Sand Springs has 291 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Nov. 23, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a 77-person increase from the prior week. Sand Springs also had three additional deaths since the Nov. 16 numbers.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 1,161 total coronavirus cases with 859 recoveries and 11 deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 29th in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Jenks (1,266) and El Reno (1,254) and Ponca City (1,156) and Sapulpa (1,140).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 177,874 confirmed cases, with 142,381 recoveries and 1,649 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

