COVID-19: Two weekly indicators decline for first time since April 2

State of Oklahoma:
For the week ending July 30, reported Aug. 4:
New cases, seven-day average: 1,372 (down from 1,482 the previous week)
New weekly cases: 9,602 (down from 10,373 the previous week)
Active cases: 20,663 (up from 20,590 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,128,298 (up from 1,116,446 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,336 (up from 16,252 the previous week)
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
