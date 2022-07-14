COVID-19: Tulsa County now in high-risk transmission level

Summary: According to the CDC, Tulsa County is now in the high risk level for COVID-19 transmission. It is recommended that all individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending July 9, reported July 14:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,207 (up from 1,081 the previous week)

New cases, week ending July 9:

8,449 (up from 7,570 the previous week)

Active cases: 16,591 (up from 14,600 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,092,706 (up from 1,082,397 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,189

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention