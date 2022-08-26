 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19: Tulsa-area hospitalizations decline for the first time since early July

  • 0

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Aug. 20, reported Aug. 25:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,140 (down from 1,163 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 7,981 (down from 8,140 the previous week)

Active cases: 16,238 (down from 17,830 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,159,474 (up from 1,150,203 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 109 (down from 110 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,644 (up from 16,519 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert