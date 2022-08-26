COVID-19: Tulsa-area hospitalizations decline for the first time since early July

State of Oklahoma:
For the week ending Aug. 20, reported Aug. 25:
New cases, seven-day average: 1,140 (down from 1,163 the previous week)
New weekly cases: 7,981 (down from 8,140 the previous week)
Active cases: 16,238 (down from 17,830 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,159,474 (up from 1,150,203 the previous week)
Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 109 (down from 110 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,644 (up from 16,519 the previous week)
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Infection
- State Of Oklahoma
- Health Board
- Cdc
- Department Of Health
- Site
- Public School
- District
- Ssps
- Corona Virus
- State Covid-19
- Number
- Death
- Week
- Limestone Technology Academy
- School
- Report
- Oklahoma
- Inch
- State
- Climb
- Pace
- Quicken
- Decrease
- Press
- Reason
- Hospitalization
- Medicine
- Official
- Cliff Robertson
- May
- Ministries
- Data
- Computer Science
- Pause
- Upgrade
- Tulsa County
- Recommendation
- Isolation
- Quarantine
- Symptom
- Vaccination
- Mask
- Status
- Day
- Centers For Disease Control And Prevention
- Count
- Death Certificate
- Show
- Record
- Tulsa Health Department
- Previous
- Covid-19
- Testing
- Expert
- Alexandria Boehm
- Wastewater
- Indicator
- Tulsa
- July
- Decline
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.