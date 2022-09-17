COVID-19: Total active cases decline more than 25% in Oklahoma

Total active cases for the week ending Sept. 10 were down more than 25% over the previous week, and new cases for the week and the weekly new case average were both down, as was a key hospitalization indicator. It’s the fourth consecutive week that the three-day average for hospitalizations in the Tulsa region has fallen.
State of Oklahoma:
For the week ending Sept. 10, reported Sept. 15:
New cases, seven-day average: 811(down from 1,183 the previous week)
New weekly cases: 5,676 (down from 8,278 the previous week)
Active cases: 13,985 (down from 18,683 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,186,764 (up from 1,179,931 the previous week)
Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 62 (down from 81 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,798 (up from 16,759 the previous week)
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention