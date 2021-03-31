COVID-19 took a Tulsa minister close to death and gave him a new appreciation for life

He kept a daily prayer journal in his prolonged isolation, and his progression into trouble showed in the change from perfect to almost-illegible handwriting. The couple had a daily video chat, but sometimes just smiled at each other in silence while listening to praise and worship music.

On Oct. 30, Wilburn was put on a ventilator for eight days. He seemed to turn a corner and was taken off the machine and moved to a stepdown unit. On Nov. 9, his wife was finally allowed a visit.

“I had an expectation that he would be better than he was,” said Shannon Wilburn. “When I got there, he was not talking a lot, his color wasn’t good and (he) was sleeping most of the time. What I didn’t realize, he was in the beginning stage of septic shock and DIC (disseminated intravascular coagulation).”

That night, his lungs began shutting down, again. Mitch Wilburn remembers being asked for consent for another intubation.

“At first I said no, and I knew what that meant,” he said. “The doctor said if they didn’t do this, I wouldn’t make it.