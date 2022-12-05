COVID-19: Thanksgiving week data reflects infection spike

Data from Thanksgiving week reflect a substantial spike in the state’s COVID-19 infection activity.

New weekly cases were up by more than 600, which pushed the seven-day new case average up by 90. Active cases were up by more than 800, and the three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region was up by 17.

Community transmission has again risen from substantial to high in Tulsa County, matching the high level of transmission in Osage County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community transmission is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma health officials have completed a survey of COVID-19 case information that aligns the state’s 2021 death toll more closely with federal data.

“Our team has worked to do thorough investigations into Oklahoma death certificates where COVID-19 is listed,” state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a statement. “We utilize multiple data points, like the death certificates and the national case definition, to make sure we are categorizing a death appropriately.”

As a result of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s epidemiological investigations, 267 COVID-19 deaths and 1,354 cases are being added to the 2021 data, a news release states.

Those deaths already have been counted in the CDC’s provisional death toll.

Cases and deaths reconciled through OSDH epidemiology investigations are reflected in this week’s epidemiology report and will be continued in next week’s report.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Nov. 26, reported Dec. 1:

New weekly cases: 3,019 (up from 2,390 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 431 (up from 341 the previous week)

Active cases: 5,606 (up from 4,759 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 67 (up from 50 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,225,997 (up from 1,220,720 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,271 (up from 17,254 the previous week)