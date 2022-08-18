COVID-19 still a risk for Oklahomans, with increase possible as kids return to school

Those who track COVID data might have noticed some metrics declining since late July, but the number of infections could start to increase again now that school is back in session.

Along with testing for COVID-19, the average for new cases across the state has declined in two consecutive weekly reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

However, COVID-19 cases among children have not seen the same decline as other age groups, according to an update Thursday from Dr. David Kendrick of MyHealth Data Network. He said he expects infections to increase among the youngest age groups.

“With school starting this week, I think we’re going to see a rise in school-age kids, for sure,” Kendrick said, “and maybe the 18- to 35-year-old parents of those kids, as well. We’ll see.”

Hospital admissions and ICU stays related to COVID infections have actually remained fairly flat across the state in the past week, according to Thursday’s update. A recent three-day average for Tulsa County shows that COVID-related hospitalizations inched up to 110 from 102, with 45 infected patients in the ICU.

Tulsa County remains at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest risk level for COVID-19 transmission. At that level, residents are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Aug. 13, reported Aug. 18:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,163 (down from 1,372 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 8,140 (down from 9,364 the previous week)

Active cases: 17,830 (down from 19,703 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,150,203 (up from 1,140,485 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,519 (up from 16,372 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention