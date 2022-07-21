COVID-19: State likely weeks away from topping record for new cases each week

Across Oklahoma, COVID-19 has been gaining ground since late March, according to the limited data being provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

From the week ending April 2 until this week's report for the week ending July 16 — a period of 15 weeks — new cases have risen by 2,015%, going from 452 to 9,561, the state's data show.

That current number of new cases per week is only 2,347 fewer than the record high of 11,908 cases reported statewide on Jan. 21, data show.

At the current rate of increase — about a thousand more new cases each week — the state would top that record by the end of July.

Similarly, active cases for the week have increased by 2,039%, rising from 876 for the week ending April 2 to 18,740 for the week ending July 16.

In that same 15-week period, the seven-day average for new cases has risen by 2,002%, from 65 average new cases to 1,366; total cases have risen from 1,035,300 to 1,104,118; and deaths have risen from 15,640 to 16,216, the data show.

Death counts have been notoriously unreliable as a gauge of disease activity because of regular lags and subsequent adjustments in the state's reporting of death certificate data.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tulsa County is now in the high-risk level for COVID-19 transmission. It is recommended that all individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, and heed social-distancing standards whenever possible.

People are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if they are exposed to COVID-19 or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending July 16, reported July 21:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,366 (up from 1,207 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 9,561 (up from 8,449 the previous week)

Active cases: 18,740 (up from 16,591 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,104,118 (up from 1,092,706 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,216

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention