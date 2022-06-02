 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19: State cases continue climbing

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending May 28, reported June 2

New cases, seven-day average: 345 (up from 264 the previous week)

New cases, week ending May 28:

2,417 (up from 1,845 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,522 (up from 3,437 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,051,070 (up from 1,048,017 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,140 (up from 16,090 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

