COVID-19: State cases continue climbing

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending May 28, reported June 2
New cases, seven-day average: 345 (up from 264 the previous week)
New cases, week ending May 28:
2,417 (up from 1,845 the previous week)
Active cases: 4,522 (up from 3,437 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,051,070 (up from 1,048,017 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,140 (up from 16,090 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
