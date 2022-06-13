 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19: State cases continue climbing

  • Updated
State of Oklahoma:

For week ending June 4, reported June 9

New cases, seven-day average: 437 (up from 345 the previous week)

New cases, week ending June 4:

3,056 (up from 2,417 the previous week)

Active cases: 5,738 (up from 4,522 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,054,953 (up from 1,051,070 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,145 (up from 16,140 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

