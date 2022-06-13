COVID-19: State cases continue climbing

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending June 4, reported June 9
New cases, seven-day average: 437 (up from 345 the previous week)
New cases, week ending June 4:
3,056 (up from 2,417 the previous week)
Active cases: 5,738 (up from 4,522 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,054,953 (up from 1,051,070 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,145 (up from 16,140 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
