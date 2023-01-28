COVID-19: Some Health Department data unchanged from prior week

The COVID-19 infection data released Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health show no change in the number of new weekly cases and the resulting weekly average.

Although that would be a remarkable coincidence, no explanation was provided to account for the unchanged numbers.

Meanwhile, all but 12 counties in the state remain at the red, or high, level for community transmission, including both Tulsa and Osage counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that the virus is spreading easily.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients, shows 10 counties as orange, or of high concern. The rest of the state is shown as green or yellow, meaning low and medium concern, although data were unavaiulable for two counties in far western Oklahoma.

Tulsa County is represented as green, while Osage County is shown as yellow.

Deaths in the state increased by 71 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Jan. 21:

New weekly cases: 3,673 (same as the previous week)*

New cases, seven-day average: 525 (same as the previous week)*

Active cases: 7,569 (down from 7,977 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 76 (down from 88 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,270,476 (up from 1,265,785 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,652 (up from 17,581 the previous week)

*No explanation was provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as to why these numbers did not change.