COVID-19: School districts try once more for a 'normal year'

Back to school is looking a little different across the Tulsa metro area these days.

Sand Springs Public Schools is one of a number of districts that have loosened, revamped or pretty much tossed out altogether the COVID-19 regulations that became commonplace over the past two school years.

The district’s Ready Together Sandites: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond was updated online in late July and now is dotted with phrases such as “when appropriate,” “encouraged” and “as warranted.”

Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Sunday evening, hours before the start of the fall semester on Monday, that like many other school districts in the area, Sand Springs has “lifted many of our original guidelines, as well.”

The biggie — mask use — is optional, including on school buses or other district transportation for now, she said.

“We still ask people to stay home and keep their kids home if they’re sick,” Durkee said, “but we won’t be implementing many of the restrictions we had in place last year and the year before.”

That means no quarantining, no contact tracing, and no notifying the community on a weekly basis about how many positive cases have been reported at the school sites.

“I don’t know that with all of the home testing we’d be able to give a very accurate picture of what’s going on anyway,” Durkee said.

“We still want people to be conscientious about being sick,” she said. “I feel like people did a really great job last year of monitoring their own health and keeping their kids home if they were sick, and we just need them to continue that.”

When the bell rang last Wednesday for Broken Arrow Public Schools, it was the first day of in-person classes for Andrew and Owen Green since March 2020.

Their younger sister, Charlotte, is considered at high risk for catching more than just COVID-19. In an effort to minimize the chances of exposure, the boys have studied at home for the last two school years.

Their mother, Katy Green, said part of the reason her boys are going back in person rather than waiting for case numbers to go back down is that the family did not find an at-home educational option that really worked for them.

Although they said they are not nervous about the shift, both Andrew and Owen are not entirely looking forward to it, either.

“I’m not looking forward to the school work part, but I’m looking forward to at least getting to see my friends,” Andrew said.

Sand Springs and Broken Arrow aren’t the only districts whose so-called “Return to Learn” plans for the coming year reflect an endemic approach to the pandemic.

The parent reference document published by Owasso Public Schools announced that that district also will be sunsetting its COVID contact-tracing efforts and weekly case reports that were issued in 2021-22.

The plan approved by Union Public Schools’ board Aug. 8 does not include maintaining cohorts of students in elementary grades and removed an early recommendation to restrict visitor access to buildings, including barring parents and guardians from walking their students to class.

However, as Union Assistant Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead told the board, if conditions warrant, revisions to the plan could come back for consideration.

“This is a working document,” he said. “It’s changing.”

Furthermore, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new pandemic guidance for schools earlier this month.

They include deemphasizing screening exposed people who are not symptomatic and eliminating a recommendation that districts test anyone exposed in order to let them stay in school rather than quarantine.

Although the new guidance encourages wearing a mask for up to five days after exposure, state statute bans school districts from implementing mask mandates unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor.

However, because of a temporary injunction issued in September 2021 by an Oklahoma County district judge, Oklahoma school districts may require face coverings if they offer the same exemptions required by law for mandatory school vaccines.

Although they can partner with outside entities such as the Oklahoma Caring Van and tribal or county health departments to host vaccine clinics, school districts are also not allowed to require students or staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokeswoman said Tulsa Public Schools will maintain protocols similar to those in place at the end of the previous school year, including an emphasis on cleaning and monitoring case counts among students and staff.

Masks will be encouraged and available for staff and students, but they won’t be “expected,” as was the case for most of the 2021-22 school year.

Ebony Johnson, chief learning officer for TPS, said that while the new academic year feels more like a return to prepandemic days compared to the start of 2021-22, the district is still prepared to have individual sites move to distance learning in the event of an outbreak among students, staff or both.

“We always prepare for the ‘what if,’” she said. “It is our hope that we are completely in person from now through the end of the school year. That is the goal.

“However, if at any point, if we have to shift, … we will do what we have to do in order to ensure students can continue their learning opportunities. If that means having to shift into distance so that we are both safe and learning, then that will happen.”

Meanwhile, with Tulsa County still classified as a high community spread area by the CDC, Katy Green is still a little nervous about sending her boys back to school in person — even if they aren’t fazed at the prospect of being the new kids in class.

“I know we’re in the minority in that we have a situation that forced us to be serious about COVID-19 and stay in a bubble and not get it,” she said.

“I’m just hopeful that others aren’t sending their kids to school sick and are aware that there are families like ours who can’t completely isolate her (Charlotte) from the boys. We (Green and her husband, Daniel Green) are still around all of our kids.”