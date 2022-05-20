 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19: Sand Springs Public Schools closes out year with no new cases

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending May 14, reported May 19

New cases, seven-day average: 198 (up from 149 the previous week)

New cases, week ending May 14:

1,388 (up from 1,046 the previous week)

Active cases: 2,621 (up from 2,040 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,045,574 (up from 1,043,536 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,050 (up from 15,996 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Sand Springs Public Schools:

No new infections were reported for the week ending May 20. This will be the last report for the school year.

