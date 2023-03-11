The rate of recent hospitalizations was the only COVID-19 infection indicator to fall in Oklahoma for the week ending March 4, data indicate, spoiling a four-week spell in which all indicators declined.

All but 11 of the state’s 77 counties reported high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a slight increase from the previous week.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread.

However, all but three counties — Okmulgee, Okfuskee and Cimarron, the westernmost county in the Panhandle — are in the green or good range for community levels, which is how the CDC expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time.

COVID deaths in the state increased by 32 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending March 4:

New weekly cases: 2,612 (up from 2,064 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 374 (up from 295 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,986 (up from 4,429 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 52 (down from 65 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,290,929 (up from 1,287,378 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,972 (up from 17,940 the previous week)