COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Response

• children age 9 years or younger

• restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

• occupants in a personal vehicle

• persons exercising, who can maintain six feet of social distance

An additional exemption was added to the ordinance last night by council members for individuals engaged in a team sports activity where the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a face covering.

Religious facilities and places of worship are provided the opportunity to be governed by their own policies regarding facial coverings. The Sand Springs Local Church Network and the City of Sand Springs have worked together since before the pandemic outbreak, sharing community health updates, statistics and other important information related to COVID-19 to lessen the spread of the virus.

Enforcement of the ordinance shall be made upon complaint from any property owner or from a law enforcement officer. Sand Springs Police advises that their intent is to meet any initial response to a call out with educational information for all persons involved in a situation, but will take each instance on a case-by-case basis.

This ordinance will remain in place until further notice and shall expire along with other COVID-19 emergency proclamations or declarations.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.