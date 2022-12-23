COVID-19: No severe spikes or surges, but infection rates are climbing

COVID-19 is continuing a gradual trend upward across Oklahoma, with the key word being "gradual," data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show.

New weekly cases and the resulting new seven-day average are up for the week ending Dec. 17, although those numbers have been fluctuating from week to week for a while.

Hospitalization rates are low, but they, too, are fluctuating, as is the number of active cases for the week — it's up by nearly 500 cases for the week ending Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are reporting high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

Even the CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, is beginning to shift from primarily green, or good, to yellow and even orange.

Twenty-three Oklahoma counties, including Tulsa and Osage counties, are yellow, which is considered medium, and 10 more are in the high range, meaning people with COVID-19 could have trouble finding a hospital bed should they need one.

Barely half of the state is in the green, or good, range, the map indicates.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Dec. 17, reported Dec. 22:

New weekly cases: 4,821 (up from 4,172 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 689 (up from 596 the previous week)

Active cases: 9,498 (up from 9,001 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 69 (down from 80 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,244,121 (up from 1,237,781 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,383 (up from 17,349 the previous week)