COVID-19 REPORT

COVID-19: Nearly all infection indicators down for week ending Sept. 17

Nearly all COVID-19 infection indicators were down for the week ending Sept. 17, including new cases for the week, the weekly new case average and total active cases. The recent three-day average for hospitalizations in the Tulsa region was up slightly.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Sept. 17, reported Sept. 22:

New cases, seven-day average: 621 (down from 811 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 4,346 (down from 5,676 the previous week)

Active cases: 10,439 (down from 13,985 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,192,429 (up from 1,186,764 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 70 (up from 62 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,852 (up from 16,798 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

