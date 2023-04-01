COVID-19 infection indicators across Oklahoma for the week ending March 18 rose slightly for the first time in nearly a month, data indicate.

The three-day average of recent hospitalizations in the Tulsa area increased to 48 from 38, and the new weekly cases and new seven-day average both also went up slightly.

Twenty-five of the state’s 77 counties reported only low or moderate community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a continued improvement over previous weeks.

Tulsa County remains in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread. Osage County, long in the high range, slipped one level to the substantial range.

Regarding community levels, which is how the CDC expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, 19 counties are considered medium range, and three counties are considered high range.

Both Osage and Tulsa counties are among 55 counties in the state in the low range.

COVID deaths in the state increased by 43 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending March 25:

New weekly cases: 1,989 (up from 1,795 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 284 (up from 256 the previous week)

Active cases: 3,943 (down from 4,189 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 48 (up from 38 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,298,509 (up from 1,295,832 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 18,108 (up from 18,065 the previous week)