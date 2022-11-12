COVID-19: Most infection indicators in state down one week after across-the-board increases

After a one-week increase in nearly every key indicator that measures COVID-19 infection activity in Oklahoma, nearly all of those indicators declined for the week ending Nov. 5.

New weekly cases fell by more than 100, the seven day case average fell by 14, and active cases declined by 56. The only other flexible indicator — the three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region — rose by five.

Were the across-the-board increases of the previous week just a blip? Time will tell.

Meanwhile, Tulsa and Osage counties are among 20 counties statewide where community transmission is reported as high by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community transmission is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Nov. 5, reported Nov. 10:

New weekly cases: 1,986 (down from 2,088 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 284 (down from 298 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,153 (down from 4,209 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 58 (up from 53 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,214,599 (up from 1,211,210 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,168 (up from 17,138 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention