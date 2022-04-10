COVID-19 infections trending up across state; SSPS cases still at zero

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending April 2, reported April 6
New cases, seven-day average: 65 (up from 58 the previous week)
New cases, week ending March 26: 452 (up from 403 the previous week)
Active cases: 876 (up from 850 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,035,300 (up from 1,033,258 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,640 (up from 15,520 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
Sand Springs Public Schools:
No new infections at any of the district’s 10 school sites reported for week ending April 8.
