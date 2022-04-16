 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 infections still inching up across state; SSPS cases remain at zero

  • 0

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending April 9, reported April 13

New cases, seven-day average: 65 (equal to 65 the previous week)

New cases, week ending April 9: 457 (up from 452 the previous week)

Active cases: 943 (up from 876 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,036,479 (up from 1,035,300 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,736 (up from 15,640 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Sand Springs Public Schools:

No new infections at any of the district’s 10 school sites reported for week ending April 15.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert