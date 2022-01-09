COVID-19 infections on sharp rise across metro area, including in Sand Springs

Across Oklahoma, 39,051 active COVID cases were reported Friday, which Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, described as a “gross underestimation” of how many in the state are actually infected.

Multiply that figure by three — so 117,153 — for a better but still conservative estimate of how many Oklahomans are infected, he said.

That translates to two or three individuals out of every roughly 100 people a person encounters being infected, Bratzler said.

“You just have to assume in any setting where you’re around people — particularly people you don’t know — that some of those people will be infected and take appropriate precautions,” he said.

Health officials continue to say vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19 is far and away the best prevention against serious illness, hospitalization and death.