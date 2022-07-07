 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19: Infections across state continue slow, steady climb

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending July 2, reported July 7

New cases, seven-day average: 1,081 (up from 909 the previous week)

New cases, week ending July 2:

7,570 (up from 6,366 the previous week)

Active cases: 14,600 (up from 11,872 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,082,397 (up from 1,073,197 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,159

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

