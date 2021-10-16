COVID-19 infections across Sand Springs Public Schools down by 67%

COVID-19 infections across Sand Springs Public Schools declined by 67% for the week ending Oct. 15, according to data released by the district Friday evening.
Classes were in session only two days this week because of fall break, however, and district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil cautioned last week that the district was bracing for a spike when students return on Monday.
But the decrease — to eight cases from 24 the previous week — is the largest the district has seen since classes began Aug. 17, and it's also the fewest infections the district has seen since school started.
Infections did not increase at any school site, the data show. COVID cases were static at one each at the Early Childhood Education Center and Limestone Elementary School.
Page Academy reported zero infections for the second week in a row, and the Virtual Academy continued its string of zero cases for the ninth-consecutive week.
Everywhere else, infections declined — from one to zero at Angus Valley Elementary School and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; from two cases to zero at Garfield Elementary School; from five cases to two at Pratt Elementary School; from five infections to one at the Sixth Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School; and from eight cases to three at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy.
The positivity rate — the percentage of students at a school site who have an active infection — was 0% at half of the 10 school sites and no higher than 0.5%, which was at Pratt.
The school district cautioned patrons last week in advance of fall break about the potential for cases to increase when students return.
With that in mind, the district is now recommending that masks be worn by all students and employees while in a school building.
In addition, according to federal guidance, masks are required on all public transportation conveyances, including school buses. Therefore, students will be asked to wear a mask while riding a school bus.
The district also noted that state and local health agencies recommend that anyone age 12 or older receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able and haven’t already.
“I am definitely pleased that the numbers are trending down,” district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil said last week. “As COVID continues to change and evolve, I think we have all learned to be cautiously optimistic, though.
“Realistically, recent history shows that we will likely see a spike after fall break,” she said. “We seem to see the numbers trend upwards after most breaks where people will be gathering in large numbers.”