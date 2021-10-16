COVID-19 infections across Sand Springs Public Schools down by 67%

COVID-19 infections across Sand Springs Public Schools declined by 67% for the week ending Oct. 15, according to data released by the district Friday evening.

Classes were in session only two days this week because of fall break, however, and district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil cautioned last week that the district was bracing for a spike when students return on Monday.

But the decrease — to eight cases from 24 the previous week — is the largest the district has seen since classes began Aug. 17, and it's also the fewest infections the district has seen since school started.

Infections did not increase at any school site, the data show. COVID cases were static at one each at the Early Childhood Education Center and Limestone Elementary School.

Page Academy reported zero infections for the second week in a row, and the Virtual Academy continued its string of zero cases for the ninth-consecutive week.